Novo Nordisk launches Awiqli, world's first weekly basal insulin, in India

Danish drugmaker Novo Nordisk launched its weekly basal insulin injection, Awiqli, in India on Thursday, where diabetes ​rates are among the highest in the world.

Awiqli, which ​Novo describes as the world's first once-weekly basal, or background long-acting, ‌insulin approved for clinical use, is prescribed for the treatment of type 1 and type 2 diabetes in adults, the company said, and will likely compete with daily-dose options available in the market.

More than 101 million people in India are living with diabetes, while another 136 million have prediabetes, Novo said in a statement.

Insulin initiation in India is delayed by an average of 7-9 years, partly due to fear of injections, anticipated pain, and cost concerns, it said.

"We believe ‌Awiqli will reduce the psychological and physical barriers to insulin initiation," Novo Nordisk India Managing Director Vikrant Shrotriya said. Unlike daily basal insulin injections, typically taken once every 24 hours, Awiqli is designed to provide background insulin support throughout the week, reducing the number of injections from 365 per year to 52, Novo said. India's insulin market is projected to grow from $660.5 ​million in 2025 to $916.4 million by 2034, according to IMARC, driven by rising diabetes prevalence ‌linked to sedentary lifestyles, poor diets, and genetic predisposition. Awiqli, known generically as insulin icodec and available in a pen device, received US ​approval ‌earlier this year and has also been approved in the European Union and ‌several other countries.