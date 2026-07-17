Novo Nordisk's Wegovy gets CDSCO nod for treatment of fatty liver in India

Novo Nordisk India on Friday said it has received approval from the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation for indication of its Wegovy injection for the treatment of fatty liver disease in India.

The Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO) has approved a new indication for Wegovy (semaglutide injection 2.4 mg), Novo Nordisk India said in a statement.

It makes Wegovy the first and only GLP-1 RA to be approved both globally and in India for the treatment of noncirrhotic Metabolic Dysfunction Associated Steatohepatitis (MASH) in adults with moderate to advanced liver fibrosis along with a reduced calorie diet and increased physical activity, it added.