Novonesis plans ₹6,660 cr investment in Maharashtra biosolutions facility

Danish biosolutions and biotechnology company Novonesis announced it will invest Rs 6,660 crore to expand its facility at Patalganga in Maharashtra to build an advanced enzyme production facility. It will boost the company's production capacity to meet the rising demand for biosolutions and strengthen its supply network.

The company said the expansion plan is key to achieving its growth ambitions. The facility, which is expected to be fully operational in 2030, will produce enzymes for a broad range of industries, including biofuels, household care, and food and beverages.

“This is an important step in executing our strategy and reflects our continued commitment to investing for sustainable growth. The expansion strengthens our ability to support customers around the world and enables us to continue creating long-term value for our shareholders,” President and CEO Ester Baiget said.

The facility will be integrated into the company’s global production footprint and bring Novonesis closer to customers across emerging markets, specifically the Middle East, Africa, India and wider South Asia. These markets are expected to grow faster than developed markets in the coming years. The Patalganga expansion is part of a series of investments made by Novonesis to strengthen its global production setup and serve customers. Facilities in Rayong, Thailand; Franklinton, North Carolina; Taicang, China; Araucaria, Brazil; and West Allis, Wisconsin, have also been recently expanded. The investments align with the company’s strategy and previously communicated capital expenditure plans. “This investment will not only support our long-term growth ambitions but also position us strongly to advance India’s growing bioeconomy,” said Krishna Mohan Puvvada, Regional President, Middle East, India & Africa.