Home / Industry / News / NPCI consults banks, payment firms on fees for large UPI payments

NPCI consults banks, payment firms on fees for large UPI payments

The consultations ‌come after India changed its payments legislation on Monday, allowing firms to charge transactions of more than ₹2,000

UPI
Regulatory authorities, including ‌the National Payments Corporation of India and the Reserve Bank of India, are leaning towards a 0.4% charge but the final rate and the split have yet to be decided (Photo: AdobeStock)
Reuters MUMBAI
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 15 2026 | 3:01 PM IST
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India's payments authority is talking to lenders and payments firms on Tuesday to discuss ​levying charges on large transactions in the world's largest retail ​fast-payment system, three sources familiar with the plans told Reuters. 

ALSO READ: UPI payments up to ₹2,000 to remain free: What it means for users

The consultations ‌come after India changed its payments legislation on Monday, allowing firms to charge transactions of more than ₹2,000 (about $20). All payments using the Unified Payments Interface have been free so far. 

ALSO READ: Govt paves way for banks to levy charges on UPI payments above ₹2,000

The move will benefit banks and payment firms in Asia's third-largest economy that posted 24 billion UPI payments totalling $311 billion in August.

The agenda for Tuesday's meeting includes the overall fees to be levied on payments to merchants and the split between banks, payment apps and aggregators, two of the three sources said.

Regulatory authorities, including ‌the National Payments Corporation of India and the Reserve Bank of India, are leaning towards a 0.4% charge but the final rate and the split have yet to be decided, the third source said.

The second of the three sources said the banks could get 40% of the fees, with the remainder evenly divided between the payment app and the merchant payment services provider.

While ​person-to-merchant transactions are expected to be monetized, peer-to-peer transactions will remain free, the sources said.

All ‌the sources requested anonymity as they are not authorized to speak to the media. The NPCI and RBI did not immediately respond to ​emails seeking ‌comment.

INCHING CLOSER

Introduction of charges on UPI would benefit Paytm and Pine Labs, open an ‌additional revenue source for banks and boost prospects for IPO-bound PhonePe and Razorpay.

Analysts at Jefferies estimate that the fees could generate ₹5,000 crore to ​₹10,000 crore ​annually for the payments industry.

India's payments landscape is dominated by apps that have received sizeable overseas investment such as Walmart-backed PhonePe, Alphabet's Google ‌Pay, Paytm and ​Meta-backed CRED. 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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First Published: Sep 15 2026 | 2:09 PM IST

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