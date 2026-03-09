The National Restaurant Association of India (NRAI) on Monday wrote to the central government, highlighting that any disruption to LPG cylinder supply will lead to a catastrophic closure of restaurants.

This comes after reports of commercial LPG supply being halted in areas amid the ongoing West Asia conflict. Prices of commercial LPG cylinders were hiked by Rs 115 earlier this month.

In a letter to Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas, Hardeep Puri , the body stated that the restaurant industry is predominantly dependent on commercial LPG for its operations.

“Any disruption therein will lead to a catastrophic closure of majority of restaurants. This in turn will have a severe negative impact on citizens for non-availability of food for their daily meals,” the letter stated, while reiterating that supply of food is an “inescapable essential service which was identified as such even during Covid lockdowns.”

A copy of the letter is set to be sent to the Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution, and the Ministry of Commerce and Industry. Referring to an order from the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas, which reportedly directs all public sector oil manufacturing companies to ensure that LPG is supplied/marketed solely to consumers of domestic LPG only, the NRAI stated that suppliers across the country “have indicated that the supply of commercial LPG cylinders to restaurants would be therefore stopped.” On March 5, the Indian government asked refiners to maximise LPG production for domestic consumption.