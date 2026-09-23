NTPC, Adani Power get nod for nuclear plant feasibility studies in Odisha

Odisha has taken its first substantive steps towards adding nuclear power to its energy mix, with the state government granting in-principle approval to state-owned NTPC and private power producer Adani Power to undertake feasibility studies for nuclear power projects at multiple locations.

Deputy Chief Minister Kanak Vardhan Singh Deo on Wednesday informed the Odisha Assembly that the government had given NTPC permission to conduct studies at four locations in the state.

"Of these, a site near Deogarh has now been selected by NTPC for further action. Adani Power has received in-principle approval to examine sites near the Balimela Dam in Malkangiri district and the Manjore Dam in Angul district," Singh Deo, who also holds the Energy portfolio, informed the House.

The state government had received proposals from NTPC, Adani Power and Tata Power for nuclear power plants in Odisha. Of the proposals, NTPC and Adani Power have been granted in-principle approval for studies. Tata Power had also expressed interest in setting up a nuclear power plant in Malkangiri. It had identified Odisha, Madhya Pradesh and Gujarat as potential states for setting up power plants with a capacity of 2 × 220 MW or 2 × 700 MW per site, depending on the reactor size. "The projects remain at a preliminary stage, with site surveys and feasibility assessments yet to establish whether the locations can support nuclear facilities. No nuclear power plant has been sanctioned at any of the sites so far," said a senior official of the Energy department.

The development, however, marks a significant change in Odisha’s power-sector landscape as nuclear energy begins to figure alongside the state’s large thermal, hydro and renewable power programmes. It comes at a time when India is attempting to expand nuclear generation substantially and has opened the sector to wider participation by public-sector enterprises and private companies. The Odisha government’s approval to NTPC covers four locations, including Deogarh, Nayagada and Nabarangpur, with Deogarh emerging as the site selected by the company for further action. The precise capacity, reactor technology and investment requirement for the proposed Odisha project have not yet been finalised. State-owned NTPC plans to set up nuclear projects with an overall capacity of 30 gigawatts (GW) in the country and is conducting assessments in multiple states. It has also identified potential sites in Madhya Pradesh, Andhra Pradesh and Gujarat.

For Adani Power, the choice of Balimela and Manjore is important because both are associated with existing water reservoirs and power infrastructure. Balimela already hosts a 510 megawatt (MW) hydroelectric station operated by Odisha Hydro Power Corporation, while the Balimela reservoir is a joint Odisha-Andhra Pradesh project, with the two states sharing the inflows. The company has submitted a proposal to the Odisha government to set up two nuclear power plants, each with a capacity of 2,800 MW, with an investment of around Rs 1.5 trillion. The conglomerate has also suggested setting up an ultra-supercritical thermal power plant and a series of pumped storage power projects in the state.

"The availability of a large water body can be a significant consideration for conventional nuclear plants because reactors require substantial quantities of cooling water. But selection of the location will depend on various factors, including detailed assessments covering geology, seismicity, hydrology, environmental conditions, population density, emergency planning and other safety parameters," said the official. India currently has 24 nuclear power plants in commercial operation, excluding the 100 MW RAPS-1, with an installed capacity of 8.78 GW. It operates nuclear power stations at Tarapur in Maharashtra, Rawatbhata in Rajasthan, Kakrapar in Gujarat, Narora in Uttar Pradesh, Kaiga in Karnataka, and Kalpakkam and Kudankulam in Tamil Nadu. Nuclear power accounted for about 3.1 per cent of the country’s electricity generation in 2025-26.