NTPC plans ₹14,000 crore investment in Chhattisgarh gasification project

NTPC was among the applicants in the first round of the Centre’s ₹37,500 crore Scheme for Promotion of Surface Coal and Lignite Gasification Projects. The first round received seven applications, with NTPC’s proposal being for SNG. The other applicants included Adani Enterprises, Talcher Fertilisers, Gallantt Ispat and Shyam Sel & Power.
The scheme, approved by the Union Cabinet in May, aims to promote the conversion of domestic coal and lignite into value-added products including SNG, syngas, methanol, ammonia, urea, hydrogen and synthetic fuels. It has a total financial outlay of ₹37,500 crore and targets utilisation of around 75 million tonnes of coal and lignite, contributing towards the national target of 100 million tonnes of coal gasification capacity by 2030.