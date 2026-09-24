Nykaa, L'Oreal join hands to invest in emerging Indian beauty brands

Nykaa, an omnichannel beauty retail company, and Business Opportunities for L’Oréal Development (BOLD), L'Oréal's corporate venture capital fund, announced a collaboration to jointly invest by acquiring minority stakes in the next generation of high-growth and emerging Indian beauty and personal care brands.

These investments will be purely financial, and founders will retain full ownership and run their businesses independently, both said in their release.

Jacques Lebel, managing director, L'Oréal India, said in the release, “India is one of the most exciting beauty markets in the world, and its energy comes both from an expanding base of demanding consumers with rapidly evolving needs and from its ecosystem of tremendous entrepreneurs.”

“Through BOLD and this partnership with Nykaa, we want to stand behind that talent — backing founders with capital, mentorship, and L'Oréal's beauty expertise, while leaving them free to build their brands their way. Our commitment to India is stronger than ever, and this is the next major milestone in a journey of partnership and growth that we began over three decades ago,” Lebel added. Both companies will offer mentorship and guidance with the intent of helping them scale faster. Anchit Nayar, executive director and CEO, Nykaa Beauty, said, “Nykaa and L'Oreal have been partners in India for over a decade, working together on our shared vision of making India into one of the world's largest and fastest-growing beauty markets. The experience and lessons we have learned along the way have allowed us to understand what it takes to build a promising brand into an enduring one.”