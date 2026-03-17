Odisha to take authentic Odia cuisine nationwide via restaurant chain plan

Giving a push to the initiative, the government has initially identified five metros — Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Chennai and Kolkata — along with five tourist destinations — Agra, Varanasi, Goa, Kochi and Jaipur — for rolling out the project. Entrepreneurs will be allowed to open five restaurants per city and two per tourist destination in the first phase.

Deputy Chief Minister Pravati Parida, who also holds the tourism portfolio, said the move is aimed at taking Odisha’s unique food traditions to a national audience. “Odia cuisine is an integral part of our cultural heritage. Through this initiative, we want to showcase our traditional dishes, ingredients and culinary practices to people across the country and position Odisha as a key destination for gastronomy tourism,” she told Business Standard.