Odisha agri and food exports to reach $1 billion by 2035: Assocham study

Odisha has strong potential to reach $1 billion in agricultural and processed-food exports and emerge as a major food-processing and agri-export hub in India by 2035, according to a new study by the Assocham Global Research and Strategy Centre.

The study argues that a decisive shift from the export of raw agricultural and marine commodities towards value-added processing, export-oriented production and integrated supply chains could substantially improve farmers’ income realisation, create large-scale employment and diversify Odisha’s industrial base.

The findings of the Assocham study come at a time when the Odisha government is aggressively driving multi-sector investments through policy reforms. The state received investment intents worth over ₹43,437 crore, with a projected employment potential of 43,316 jobs, during the recently held Odisha Food Pro 2026 investors' meet in New Delhi. The proposed investments include around ₹5,000 crore in the food-processing sector alone.

Assocham president Nirmal K Minda said Odisha has emerged as one of the country's promising investment destinations, backed by investor-friendly reforms, infrastructure development and a commitment to sustainable industrialisation. He said the state's FDI inflows stood at $69.72 million in 2025. “Odisha’s development journey is entering a phase in which value addition will define the pace and quality of growth. The current export structure reflects a clear opportunity to enhance competitiveness and resilience in global markets,” Minda said, adding that a forward-looking strategy focused on efficiency across the value chain could enable Odisha not only to scale exports but also to become a model for processing-led agricultural transformation.

Odisha has seven food-processing parks in five districts and has announced plans to set up five more such parks in five districts, with a total land area of 1,000 acres. The state is in discussions with some multinational brands, which are also expected to establish their units. Domestic and local brands are also being encouraged to grow further, with a focus on exports. Agriculture contributes nearly one-fifth of Odisha's economy, while the state has a diversified production base spanning rice, fruits, vegetables, cashew, spices, fisheries, poultry, dairy and other agricultural commodities. Odisha also has 10 agro-climatic zones, a 575-km coastline and a strong fisheries sector, giving it a broad raw-material base for food-processing industries.

The Assocham study sees this resource diversity as an important competitive advantage but cautions that the economic gains will depend on the state's ability to connect production with processing, storage, logistics and international markets. It has suggested a processing-led agricultural transformation, in which agricultural production, food processing, logistics, quality certification, exports and retail markets function as an integrated value chain. “A larger processing ecosystem would allow farmers and producer organisations to participate in higher-value segments instead of remaining predominantly suppliers of raw commodities. It could also reduce post-harvest losses, improve shelf life and enable products originating in Odisha to reach distant domestic and overseas markets in processed and branded forms,” read the report.

The state already provides incentives for food-processing infrastructure. Under its food-processing policy framework, support is available for cold chains, value-addition and preservation infrastructure, primary processing and collection centres, food-testing laboratories and reefer vehicles. The study, however, found that increasing agricultural production alone will not be sufficient to achieve the state's export ambitions. Odisha will have to address bottlenecks in cold-chain infrastructure, food testing, certification, processing capacity and market integration. “Strengthening cold-chain networks and expansion of testing, certification infrastructure and enabling MSMEs to meet global standards will be critical enablers to achieve the target. This is particularly important for fruits, vegetables, dairy, seafood, poultry and other perishables, where quality deterioration between farm gate and market can substantially reduce value,” the study stated.

Secretary general of Assocham Saurabh Sanyal said the Odisha government has shown strong resolve to create a supportive ecosystem for investors. “Odisha’s food processing sector offers a compelling opportunity to redefine the state’s economic trajectory. While the foundations, including agriculture, fisheries, and policy support, are firmly in place, the next step is to scale up, improve efficiency and integrate markets,” he said. Odisha's food-processing ecosystem has already begun to move beyond domestic markets. In June, the Agricultural and Processed Food Products Export Development Authority (APEDA) facilitated the first commercial export shipment of dried whole egg powder from Balangir to Austria.