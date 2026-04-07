Odisha aims for 100 mt steel by 2030, CM Majhi urges clear roadmap

As Odisha set an ambitious target to scale up its steel production capacity to 100 million tonnes (mt) by 2030, Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Tuesday urged leading steel companies to chart a clear roadmap for the sector’s expansion and augment iron ore production to meet the growing demand driven by rapid industrialisation in the state and across the country.

At a high-level consultation with industry leaders and mining stakeholders, the Chief Minister emphasised the need to ramp up iron ore output in line with the rising requirements of the steel sector, while adhering to the minimum dispatch obligations under the Mine Development and Production Agreement (MDPA).

Assuring full government support, Majhi said the state would facilitate all necessary clearances and policy backing to enable higher production and seamless dispatch of the key raw material. The Chief Minister highlighted regional imbalances and said mineral-rich districts continue to have a relatively low industrial presence. He urged industry leaders to expand their footprint in these areas by setting up new industrial units and stressed that such investments would not only boost production but also generate local employment and accelerate regional development. He called upon companies to prioritise the basic needs and welfare of local communities. As part of efforts to streamline industrial expansion, the state is preparing a comprehensive database of land acquired for compensatory afforestation, which will help investors identify district-wise land availability. The state government has also drawn up an annual auction calendar for 2026-27 to expedite the allocation of mining blocks and ensure predictability in the auction process.

President of the Indian Steel Association (ISA) and MP Naveen Jindal, industry leaders, including Tata Steel CEO and managing director T V Narendran, ISA secretary general Alok Sahay, JSW Steel president Anil Kumar Singh, and AMNS India director Alok Kumar Mehta, led the delegation. Jindal lauded the state government’s proactive approach and policy framework. He said Odisha’s mining policy and transparent auction system are among the best in the country, contributing significantly to revenue generation. The Jindal Steel chairman highlighted the urgent need to scale up iron ore production to sustain the rapid growth of the steel industry and requested that operational steel plants be given priority in ore allocation by the Odisha Mining Corporation (OMC). He thanked the Chief Minister for his assurance that there would be no shortage of iron ore for industries operating in the state.