Paradip project: Odisha begins land acquisition for IOC's ₹61,077 cr plant

More than a year after Indian Oil Corporation Ltd (IOC) signed a deal with the Odisha government for its biggest-ever single-location investment, the ₹61,077-crore Paradip Petrochemical Complex saw the commencement of land acquisition for the mega project.

The state government has started the mandatory Social Impact Assessment (SIA) for acquiring private land for the integrated petrochemical complex. This project is expected to transform Paradip into one of India's largest petrochemical manufacturing hubs.

The mega petrochemical complex will be anchored by a world-scale 1.5 million tonnes per annum (MTPA) dual-feed naphtha cracker and a host of downstream petrochemical units, besides the proposed Paradip plastic park.