Odisha Cabinet approves ₹12,458 cr to expand irrigation coverage by FY31

The Odisha Cabinet, chaired by Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, has approved the ambitious Parbati Giri Mega Lift Irrigation Project with an estimated outlay of Rs 12,458.04 crore to create an additional irrigation potential of 262,275 hectares through 161 mega lift irrigation schemes across all districts of the state.

The project will be implemented from the state’s own resources over five years — from FY27 to FY31 — marking a major push by the government to expand assured irrigation in upland and water-deficit areas where conventional gravity-based irrigation is not feasible.

Although agriculture remains the primary source of livelihood for a large section of Odisha’s population, a significant portion of cultivable land continues to depend on rainfall despite the expansion of irrigation infrastructure. This leaves farmers vulnerable to erratic monsoons, drought and the growing impact of climate change.