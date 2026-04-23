Odisha clears ₹124 crore spinning unit in Balangir to boost textiles

The Odisha Cabinet, chaired by Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, on Wednesday approved a modern spinning unit to be set up in Balangir district with an investment of ₹124 crore.

The proposed yarn manufacturing facility by Shree Ambica Cotspin Pvt Ltd is expected to boost the state’s textile value chain while accelerating economic activity in the KBK region, one of Odisha’s historically underdeveloped areas.

Bridging a key gap in textile value chain

Although cotton cultivation has expanded steadily across several districts, much of the produce has historically been sent outside the state for conversion into yarn and other textile products due to the lack of downstream processing infrastructure.

Officials said the proposed unit will address this gap by enabling forward integration from cotton ginning to yarn production within Odisha. Shree Ambica Cotspin, an Odisha-based enterprise with over 27 years of experience, plans to set up a state-of-the-art facility capable of producing quality yarn for domestic and industrial markets. “The project could become a key link in Odisha’s farm-to-fabric strategy by ensuring that greater value generated from locally grown cotton remains within the state economy,” Chief Secretary Anu Garg said after the Cabinet meeting. Boost to jobs and regional economy The unit is projected to create direct employment for around 300 people, along with indirect opportunities in logistics, maintenance, packaging, trade and allied services.