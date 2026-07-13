Odisha cracks whip on iron ore grade manipulation, 65 mines served notices

The Odisha government has intensified enforcement against iron ore producers after inspections revealed alleged downgrading of ore dispatched from several mining leases, resulting in substantial losses to the state exchequer.

The Directorate of Mines and Geology has issued show-cause notices to 65 mine leaseholders, asking them to explain why their mining leases should not be terminated after inspections detected alleged large-scale manipulation of iron ore grades.

Citing significant deviations between the average grade of iron ore dispatched during the first quarter of 2026-27 (FY27) and the grades approved in mining plans, the directorate has also sought explanations from field officials responsible for monitoring ore quality. Business Standard has reviewed the show-cause notices and the communication sent to field officials.