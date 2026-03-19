Traces of gold, diamond and ruby deposits detected: Odisha minister

Odisha is likely on the cusp of adding precious minerals to its rich mining portfolio. Known for its vast reserves of iron ore, bauxite and chromite, the state has now reported the presence of diamonds, rubies and gold-bearing formations across several districts.

Replying to questions in the Assembly on Thursday, Steel and Mines Minister Bibhuti Bhushan Jena said diamond-bearing stones have been identified in the Kalmidadar area of Nuapada district. He said detailed technical and economic assessments are underway to determine the volume and viability of the discovery.

The minister informed the House that ruby deposits have been reported from Hinjilibahal-Jilingibar under the Junagarh block of Kalahandi district, pointing to the presence of gemstone-bearing zones in western Odisha. The discovery, he said, is currently under detailed technical and economic assessment to ascertain its mining viability.

“Apart from the precious minerals, gold-bearing stones have been traced in several locations in the state. Gold- and copper-bearing formations have been identified in Madanasahi–Kanjia under the Kuliana block in Mayurbhanj district. Similar signs of gold mineralisation have been reported from Gopur–Jaladihi in Keonjhar district’s Banspal block,” he said. In Deogarh district’s Reamal block, Jena said, exploration in the Adas-Rampalli area has yielded indications of copper, graphite, nickel and gold mineralisation. He, however, clarified that no pearl deposits have been identified in the state so far. Earlier exploration by the Geological Survey of India had flagged gold prospects in districts such as Mayurbhanj, Keonjhar, Sundargarh and Deogarh. Studies in belts like Adas–Rampalli and parts of Mayurbhanj have indicated low-to-moderate grade gold mineralisation, though these are yet to be classified as proven reserves.