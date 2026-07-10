Odisha gets first in-house genomics lab to advance precision cancer care

In a development that could reshape cancer diagnosis and treatment in eastern India, the Institute of Medical Sciences (IMS) and SUM Hospital has become the first hospital in Odisha to establish a comprehensive in-house Molecular Diagnostics and Genomics Laboratory, eliminating the need for patients to travel to metropolitan cities for advanced genetic testing.

The facility marks Odisha's entry into the rapidly evolving field of precision medicine, where treatment is tailored to a patient's genetic profile rather than relying solely on conventional diagnostic methods.

Equipped with advanced technologies such as next-generation sequencing (NGS), fluorescence in situ hybridisation (FISH), cytogenetics, polymerase chain reaction (PCR), real-time PCR and Sanger sequencing, the laboratory is capable of diagnosing, classifying and monitoring a wide spectrum of cancers, blood disorders and inherited genetic diseases.

Medical experts said the availability of advanced genomic testing within the state will reduce diagnosis time, lower treatment costs and enable oncologists to make more targeted therapeutic decisions. "Diagnosis for cancer or suspected genetic disorders is no longer dependent only on what can be seen under the microscope. We have entered the era of precision medicine, where decoding genetic information is guiding diagnosis and treatment," said Dr Shivangi Harankhedkar, head of the Department of Molecular Diagnostics and Genomics at IMS and SUM Hospital. Until now, patients from Odisha and neighbouring eastern states were largely dependent on specialised laboratories in cities such as Mumbai, Delhi, Bengaluru and Hyderabad for genomic investigations. Apart from increasing medical expenses, sending samples outside the state often delayed treatment decisions while raising concerns over sample transport and preservation.

Dr Harankhedkar said the laboratory has been designed to offer end-to-end genomic testing under one roof. The facility houses advanced sequencing platforms, including the Ion GeneStudio S5 Plus, Illumina MiSeq i100 and Illumina NextSeq 2000, enabling both targeted gene analysis and large-scale genomic applications such as whole-exome and transcriptome sequencing. It is supported by sophisticated infrastructure for nucleic acid quality assessment, cytogenetics, FISH imaging and molecular pathology, she said. The laboratory offers genomic testing for both haematological cancers and solid tumours. In diseases such as leukaemia, lymphoma, myelodysplastic neoplasms and myeloproliferative disorders, molecular profiling helps establish diagnosis, determine disease prognosis and identify genetic abnormalities that can be targeted through precision therapies.

Similarly, genomic profiling has become important in the management of cancers affecting the lung, breast, ovary, colon, pancreas, brain, thyroid and prostate, where specific genetic alterations influence treatment response, drug resistance and eligibility for targeted therapies or clinical trials. Beyond diagnosis, the laboratory will also monitor treatment response by tracking molecular changes during therapy. "Instead of merely reporting genetic mutations, specialists interpret every finding in the context of the patient's clinical history, tumour biology and globally accepted scientific evidence. Treatment strategies are further refined through regular multidisciplinary molecular tumour board discussions," said Dr Harankhedkar. The facility is expected to have a wider impact on healthcare delivery in Odisha by reducing dependence on laboratories outside the state. Hospital authorities said the new laboratory would substantially shorten turnaround time for test results while making advanced molecular diagnostics more accessible to patients from remote districts of the state and neighbouring states.