Odisha govt clears 18 new industrial projects worth over ₹3,877 crore

Odisha continued its aggressive industrialisation drive, with the State Level Single Window Clearance Authority (SLSWCA) approving 18 new projects worth Rs 3,877.14 crore across 11 districts on Tuesday.

The new projects are expected to generate 7,565 employment opportunities. The approvals, granted at the SLSWCA meeting chaired by Chief Secretary Anu Garg, are aimed at converting investment proposals into grounded projects through faster clearances and sector-focused policy support.

The latest investment package spans a wide spectrum of sectors, including metals and downstream manufacturing, pharmaceuticals, medical devices, electronics, logistics, explosives, shipbuilding, recycling, hospitality, and tourism.

The diversified nature of the proposals underlines Odisha’s strategy to move beyond its traditional strengths in mining and heavy industry while continuing to leverage its raw material base, industrial land bank, ports, and logistics advantages.

Officials said the state has, over the past two years, grounded and inaugurated more than 150 industrial projects, indicating a stronger focus on implementation rather than only signing memoranda of understanding. Among the major approvals, Jay Jagannath Steel and Power Limited received clearance for a Rs 955 crore expansion of its existing sponge iron facility into an integrated steel plant in Sambalpur, the single largest project in the latest round, with the potential to create 1,600 jobs. Harman Finochem Limited will invest Rs 530 crore in an active pharmaceutical ingredient (API) and formulation manufacturing facility at Gopalpur in Ganjam district, generating 900 jobs. Scan Steels Limited also secured approval for a Rs 503.68 crore expansion of its integrated steel plant in Sundargarh, with the potential to create 550 jobs.

In the metals and advanced materials segment, Runaya Eckart Aluminium Powders Private Limited will invest Rs 300 crore in Jharsuguda to manufacture gas-atomised spherical aluminium powder, a specialised downstream product used in advanced industrial applications. The project is expected to generate 500 jobs and adds value to Odisha’s aluminium ecosystem. The healthcare and high-technology sectors also figured prominently. Ambitech Healthcare Private Limited will set up a Rs 51 crore medical devices unit in Khurda district, while Envair Electrodyne Limited will establish a Rs 136.87 crore copper-clad laminate manufacturing facility in Khurda. In a strategic industrial segment, Solar Industries India Limited received approval for a Rs 210.1 crore defence-grade explosive products unit in Deogarh, expected to generate 910 jobs. The project comes amid increasing domestic emphasis on defence manufacturing and indigenisation.

In the industrial infrastructure and logistics segment, Tamil Nadu Ispat Private Limited’s proposal to invest Rs 113.4 crore in a multi-modal logistics park in Jharsuguda has been cleared, along with another project of Alps Mining Services Pvt Ltd, which will establish a Rs 52 crore coal washery project in the same district. Baleshwar Shipyard and Infra Private Limited has secured approval for a Rs 150 crore shipbuilding and ship repair facility in Balasore, with the potential to create 600 jobs. The project could help Odisha tap its long coastline and maritime potential by creating capabilities in coastal vessel construction and repair services.