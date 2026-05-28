Odisha govt to create dedicated land bank for hospitality sector

The Odisha government will soon create a dedicated land bank for the hospitality sector to attract more investment across key tourist destinations in the state for the development of hotels, resorts, and allied infrastructure.

Under the proposed scheme, around 5,500 acres of government and private land will be identified, acquired, alienated and brought under the tourism land bank in major tourism circuits. The state government has proposed an investment of ₹1,500 crore for the scheme, to be funded entirely through the state budget. According to the proposal discussed by the committee, the tourism land bank will facilitate planned, sustainable and investor-friendly hospitality development in Odisha. The move is expected to reduce delays in project execution arising from land-related bottlenecks and create ready-to-use land parcels