Odisha inks 13 MoUs for ₹913 crore women-led investment proposals

In a push to build a women-led industrial ecosystem in Odisha, the state government on Friday secured fresh investment commitments worth ₹913.13 crore with the signing of 13 MoUs with women entrepreneurs across diverse sectors.

The investment commitments, formalised during an event organised by the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) Indian Women Network (IWN) in Bhubaneswar, are expected to generate 4,302 direct employment opportunities. This is part of the government's strategy to broaden industrial growth beyond large corporate investments by promoting women as entrepreneurs, employers and investors.

The proposed investments span a wide range of high-growth sectors, including sustainable agriculture and agribusiness, food processing, agritech, steel, renewable energy equipment, garment manufacturing, biotechnology, manufacturing, agro-processing, hospitality, fisheries supply-chain infrastructure and the assembly of motors, pumps and allied products.

Among the largest proposed investments, Odyssey Leisure Pvt Ltd has committed ₹350 crore for hospitality projects in Koraput, Kendrapada and Mayurbhanj districts, with the potential to create 600 jobs. World Hotels Pvt Ltd has proposed a ₹100 crore hospitality project in Koraput, generating 200 jobs, while Amiha announced a ₹100 crore investment in sustainable agriculture and agribusiness in Kalahandi, expected to employ 120 people. Biotechnology firm Elmentoz Research Pvt Ltd will invest ₹80 crore in a biotech project in Khordha, while Saha Steel Group committed ₹60 crore for a steel project in Angul. Other proposals include food processing, garment manufacturing, renewable energy equipment, manufacturing, agritech and fisheries-related infrastructure across four districts.

Anu Garg, chief secretary, said women are the backbone of families, the foundation of society and the driving force behind India's progress, asserting that the vision of Viksit Bharat can only be realised when women are empowered to learn, innovate, build enterprises and contribute equally to the country's economic transformation. "The state government is committed to making women equal partners in industrial growth, innovation and entrepreneurship," she said, highlighting flagship initiatives such as Mission Shakti, Subhadra, women-centric skilling programmes and livelihood initiatives that enable women to graduate from self-help groups and micro-enterprises to sustainable businesses. Hemant Sharma, additional chief secretary of the Industries, Home and Information & Public Relations departments, said Odisha's new industrial landscape is being shaped by entrepreneurs who innovate without boundaries, with women emerging as leaders of this transformation.

He said the government's focus on world-class infrastructure, investor facilitation, mentorship and institutional handholding through IPICOL and District Investment Promotion Agencies is creating an enabling environment for new enterprises. "The government's responsibility is to remove barriers and ensure aspiring women entrepreneurs have equal access to finance, markets, opportunities and mentorship," he added. Organised under the theme "Shakti ru Samruddhi" (Strength to Prosperity), the event brought together industry leaders, investors, members of the CII Indian Women Network and women entrepreneurs. Chitra Arumugam, additional chief secretary of the Science and Technology Department, said innovation, technology and entrepreneurship would drive Odisha's next phase of economic growth. "Initiatives such as Startup Odisha, technology-led incubation, innovation support, MSME promotion and ease-of-doing-business reforms are helping women innovators convert ideas into scalable enterprises," she said, and urged aspiring entrepreneurs to leverage the state's innovation ecosystem.