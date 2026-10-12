Odisha oil reserve faces further delays as UAE seeks pact on crude sales

Attributing the delay to the UAE talks, an official said the time being taken to settle the structure of ADNOC participation, including its proposed investment and the terms for selling oil, could be one of the factors holding up the finalisation of the bidding documents.

Clarity on the collaboration is important because the Chandikhol project is being developed under the public-private partnership (PPP) model, requiring the commercial rights and investment obligations of participating parties to be clearly defined before the project is taken to global bidders.

According to another official privy to the development, ADNOC is seeking clarity on the sales mechanism that would allow the state-owned energy corporation of Abu Dhabi to trade crude oil. “ADNOC wants to develop the SPR and, in turn, seeks an agreement in advance so that it can sell crude oil from the facility to Indian refineries. Before finalising the investment commitment, it wants an agreement for the sale of at least 50 per cent of the crude oil to be stored,” the official said.