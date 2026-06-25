Odisha plans 11 GW renewable energy capacity by 2030 amid investment surge

Odisha has set an ambitious target of achieving 11 GW of renewable energy capacity by 2030 and is rapidly emerging as one of India's leading destinations for clean energy investments, Deputy Chief Minister Kanak Vardhan Singh Deo said.

Addressing the Energy Conclave 2026, organised by the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) in partnership with the Department of Energy here on Thursday, Singh Deo said 16 projects worth around Rs 2 lakh crore have already been approved and an additional Rs 30,000 crore is expected to be invested in strengthening transmission infrastructure, a critical requirement for integrating large volumes of renewable energy into the grid and supporting future industrial growth.

The deputy chief minister said that during the investors' meet in February, Odisha received investment intents worth Rs 67,000 crore for renewable energy projects with a cumulative capacity of 6.7 GW, and it will become a major clean energy investment hub in the next four years with a mix of solar, wind, pumped storage and hybrid energy projects, which will support Odisha's Vision 2047 for sustainable and inclusive growth. "Battery storage projects are also coming up at six locations in the state. The state's long coastline, strong industrial base and supportive policy environment are also attracting large-scale investments in green hydrogen and green ammonia. We are also building a research ecosystem with the support of IITs and renowned institutions in Singapore. The upcoming projects are expected to play a crucial role in decarbonising industries and creating a green manufacturing ecosystem," Singh Deo said.

The conclave, themed "Powering Eastern India's Green Transition - Policy, Innovation and Industrial Decarbonisation", brought together policymakers, industry leaders, energy experts, technology providers and sustainability professionals to discuss strategies for accelerating Odisha's transition towards a low-carbon and sustainable future. Vishal Kumar Dev, additional chief secretary, Energy Department, said the state government is simultaneously focusing on renewable energy generation, energy efficiency, green hydrogen development and sustainable industrialisation. He informed that Odisha would invest Rs 4,500 crore in strengthening transmission and distribution infrastructure to improve grid reliability and facilitate the integration of renewable power projects. Dev stressed that achieving the state's clean energy goals would require close collaboration among project developers, technology providers, financial institutions and local communities. He also announced that Bhubaneswar will host the Global Energy Leaders Summit 2026, inviting stakeholders from across the energy value chain to participate.

Industry leaders at the conclave highlighted Odisha's growing importance in India's clean energy landscape. Anil Kumar Singh, chairman of the CII Odisha State Council and president of JSW Steel Ltd, said Odisha possesses the resources and industrial ecosystem necessary to become the green energy gateway of Eastern India. He called for stronger partnerships between government agencies, industry, investors and financial institutions to accelerate the energy transition. Devesh Goel, chairman of the CII Eastern Region Energy Subcommittee and managing director of Laser Power and Infra Ltd, said the global energy sector is undergoing a fundamental transformation driven by concerns over energy security, affordability, sustainability and resilience.