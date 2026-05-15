Odisha plans dedicated fuel outlets for trucks, buses amid diesel crunch

As queues stretched outside fuel stations across Odisha for the second consecutive day on Friday and commercial transporters warned of suspending operations over diesel shortages, the oil marketing companies (OMCs) moved to ring-fence fuel supplies for essential transport services by earmarking dedicated fuel outlets exclusively for buses and trucks in every district. As per the decision taken at a high-level meeting convened by the State Transport Authority (STA) and attended by private bus and truck owners’ associations as well as officials of major OMCs, specific petrol pumps with dedicated space for trucks and buses will now be identified in every district and reserved for buses and heavy commercial vehicles.

Transport operators were also asked to furnish details of the fuel stations where their fleets traditionally refuelled so that adequate diesel stocks could be maintained at those outlets. Kamal Sheel, CGM and state head of Indian Oil Corporation Ltd, said bus and truck operators have specific fuel stations where their vehicles used to refill fuel tanks. “These fuel stations have been asked not to ration fuel and to provide it as per demand. Besides, we have asked our field officials to identify fuel outlets in their respective districts that can be earmarked exclusively for heavy commercial vehicles,” he told Business Standard.

Sheel informed that panic purchases had sharply pushed up demand in recent days, resulting in long queues. “People even started buying fuel beyond their requirement. They also brought jerrycans, bottles and tin containers to petrol pumps to store fuel. Fuel demand soared by 30 per cent for petrol and 37 per cent for diesel in the last two days due to panic buying,” he said. The move, however, came after bus and truck owners warned that operations could come to a standstill if fuel availability did not improve immediately. The transport associations threatened to suspend services, following which the STA sought 48 hours to stabilise supplies and restore normalcy.

State government officials said the arrangement will help ensure uninterrupted fuel supply to commercial and public transport vehicles, preventing disruption in passenger services, goods transportation, and supply-chain operations across the state. Amitabh Thakur, Transport Commissioner, stressed the need for close coordination among oil companies and vehicle owners to maintain uninterrupted vehicular movement and prevent panic from escalating into a logistics crisis. “Sufficient fuel stock is currently available in the state. Passenger transport and truck movement will not be interrupted. OMCs have assured that separate petrol pumps will be reserved in Odisha districts for buses and trucks,” he said.

Pranab Parija, general secretary of the State Truck Owners’ Association, said oil companies have assured transporters that supplies will be adequate and that an additional allocation will be made to retail outlets. “In the meeting we informed the officials that thousands of trucks are stranded across the state, waiting at fuel stations to fill up after loading. Whichever stations they go to, they are only given ₹2,000, ₹3,000, or ₹5,000 worth of fuel,” he said. Highlighting the severity of the situation in the port belt, Parija said even petrol pumps in Paradip, home to one of India’s largest refinery hubs, had run dry intermittently.

“Even though there’s a refinery in Paradip, and oil is supplied throughout Odisha from Paradip, all pumps in Paradip have been dry at different times. More than 1,000 trucks have been stranded for the last two days. The Transport Commissioner has assured that the crisis will be resolved within 48 hours,” he added. Earlier in the day, Food Supplies and Consumer Welfare Minister Krushna Chandra Patra sought to allay public fears, asserting that Odisha had sufficient fuel stock for nearly two weeks and that panic buying had created an artificial supply crunch. “We have oil in stock for another 13 days and there is no shortage of fuel,” he said and appealed to the public not to hoard fuel. Clarifying reports of capped distribution at retail outlets, the minister said the state government had issued no such directives.