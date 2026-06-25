Odisha plans iconic IT park as ₹50K crore tech pipeline awaits infra boost

"Availability of world-class office infrastructure is now one of the most critical factors influencing investment decisions. After a substantial portion of land in the Infovalley area was allotted to non-IT companies, the capital city lacks a well-developed IT park to accommodate the upcoming projects. Without proper infrastructure, Odisha risks losing investment opportunities to other cities, which have well-equipped IT parks and other allied infrastructure," they pointed out.

Meanwhile, the state government has urged the East Coast Railway to earmark dedicated space for IT and IT-enabled services companies in the upcoming railway station redevelopment complex at Bhubaneswar. It is also reviewing the utilisation of land already allotted to various companies and developers so that unused land parcels can be reclaimed from entities where the intended development has failed to materialise and large tracts have remained vacant for years.