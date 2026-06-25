Odisha plans iconic IT park as ₹50K crore tech pipeline awaits infra boost

The department has already floated an expression of interest (EoI), inviting developers and investors to develop and maintain the park, which will have more than 4.5 million square feet of built-up space, along with supporting urban infrastructure, smart utilities and commercial facilities.
According to the EoI document, the selected developer will be responsible for planning, designing and developing the entire project in a phased or integrated manner, depending on market demand and project feasibility. The IT park will feature modern office towers, incubation centres, co-working spaces, retail and hospitality facilities, service apartments and residential support infrastructure.
"Nearly 70 per cent of the built-up area, or over three million square feet, will be dedicated to IT and IT-enabled services operations, including space for large corporates, global capability centres (GCCs), semiconductor design firms and technology-driven enterprises. The remaining 30 per cent will be developed as mixed-use infrastructure comprising retail, hospitality, residential support and lifestyle facilities, transforming the campus into a vibrant live-work-play destination," read the EoI issued on Thursday.