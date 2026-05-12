Odisha plans state-wide survey, digital archive of heritage assets

The Odisha government will soon undertake the first-ever state-wide survey and digital archiving of both its tangible and intangible heritage assets. The ambitious exercise, expected to create a comprehensive digital repository of the state’s cultural wealth, will be a major step towards conservation, management, and monetisation of heritage resources.

Odisha, known for its ancient temple architecture, maritime history, tribal traditions, classical performing arts, and living cultural practices, is estimated to have nearly 4,000 monuments, including temples, shrines, religious structures, archaeological remains, forts, heritage buildings, and historically significant sites.

While the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) protects 82 monuments and heritage sites, and the state archaeology wing of the Odia Language, Literature and Culture Department looks after 212 monuments, there are no documented details for the remaining monuments and sites.

The directorate of state archaeology has decided to undertake the first-of-its-kind state-wide survey and digital documentation of Odisha's tangible and intangible heritage, creating a comprehensive geo-spatial and digitally accessible repository of monuments, archaeological sites, and associated living traditions. Officials said the state aims to create a robust and authoritative digital repository documenting all heritage monuments, sites, and associated intangible cultural expressions. Designed as a central reference system, the repository will integrate architectural, historical, cultural, and geographical information with strong emphasis on authenticity and standardisation of data formats. The digital archive will also be designed for scalability, accessibility, and future interoperability with national and state heritage information systems.

The survey has been conceived with multiple strategic objectives, including a comprehensive, systematic, and professional study of tangible and intangible cultural heritage assets across the state. It will also help develop an authentic, standardised, and GIS-enabled digital heritage database of archaeological monuments, sites, and associated cultural expressions, besides ensuring scientific documentation and digital archiving of heritage resources for long-term preservation, research, and public access. Devjani Bhuyan, superintendent of state archaeology, said Odisha will be the first state to conduct such an extensive exercise for heritage conservation. "The state government has floated a Request for Proposal (RFP) to engage a specialised agency to carry out the extensive survey. The survey will be conducted in three phases over three years. Phase I will involve the survey, identification, and documentation of heritage sites, followed by GIS mapping and 3D laser scanning, including light detection and ranging (LiDAR) scanning in Phase II, before conservation and management in the third phase," she told Business Standard.

As per the plan, field teams will prepare sketches and measured drawings to capture architectural details, structural layouts, and current physical conditions. High-resolution photography and videography will be undertaken wherever required to visually record artistic features, structural attributes, and conservation status. Besides, oral history and ethnographic documentation will be carried out where necessary to capture traditional knowledge systems, community narratives, ritual practices, craftsmanship traditions, and other intangible cultural elements linked to each site. "This integrated methodology will provide a 360-degree documentation framework, preserving both the physical and living dimensions of heritage for future generations," Bhuyan said. The survey will cover around 4,000 tangible heritage monuments across the designated geographic area, though the initial implementation phase will focus on around 2,500 sites. Apart from the physical survey of monuments, intangible cultural heritage associated with these sites, including oral traditions, ritual practices, festivals, craftsmanship traditions, performing arts, and community narratives, will also be documented to ensure that living cultural expressions are preserved alongside built heritage.