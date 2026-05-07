Odisha receives investment commitments worth ₹48,330 crore in Gujarat

Odisha has received investment commitments worth around Rs 48,330 crore during the three-day investors’ outreach, including roadshows and business-to-government meetings in major industrial centres of Gujarat, which ended on Thursday.

A high-level delegation led by Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi attended two major roadshows in Ahmedabad and Vadodara and showcased Odisha’s investment potential, resulting in a total of 71 investment intents, including eight formal memorandums of understanding and 63 investment commitments by companies keen to establish or expand operations in the state.

This was the second-highest investment intent received by the state so far this year. In January, investment commitments worth around Rs 1 trillion were received during the Kolkata investors’ summit.

The chief minister said the investment intents received during the Gujarat events are expected to generate employment for more than 67,800 people across multiple sectors, providing a major boost to the state’s industrialisation drive ahead of its Vision 2036 and Viksit Bharat 2047 goals. “The broad-based participation from industrial houses, institutional investors, and business associations indicates growing confidence in Odisha’s policy framework, infrastructure readiness, and execution capability,” Majhi said. He assured industries of proactive support through Odisha’s GO-SWIFT single-window clearance mechanism and dedicated handholding support systems. The investment proposals span a wide range of sunrise and core industrial categories. Key sectors that attracted investor interest include chemicals, pharmaceuticals, rare earth value addition, green energy equipment, IT and IT-enabled services (ITeS), electronics system design and manufacturing, semiconductor ecosystems, aerospace and defence manufacturing, as well as power and advanced engineering.

Another sector that generated considerable investor interest was railway and engineering manufacturing. Odisha presented itself as an emerging hub for railway supply chains, fabrication, wheel and axle manufacturing, precision engineering, and component production, building on recent investments in rail-linked industrial infrastructure. Addressing investors in Vadodara, Majhi positioned Odisha as the “gateway to India’s fastest-growing trade corridors”, emphasising its strategic eastern coastline, deep-water ports, and connectivity to East Asia, Southeast Asia, and the wider Indo-Pacific markets through major ports at Paradip, Dhamra, and Gopalpur. He asserted that while western India has already played a defining role in India’s industrial rise, the next phase of national growth would require eastern India to emerge as an equally powerful manufacturing and export base, with Odisha prepared to lead that transformation.