Odisha receives over ₹8,417 cr investment intents on Day 2 of UAE outreach

Odisha received investment intents of over ₹8,417 crore on the second day of its UAE investor outreach on Thursday, with 13 companies and industry groups proposing projects across agro and food processing, steel and downstream manufacturing, IT and ESDM, logistics, rare earths, chemicals, aluminium and circular economy sectors. This will generate jobs for 14,310 people.

Among the major proposals, K Raheja Corp Real Estate Pvt Ltd signed an MoU for a proposed investment of ₹4,000 crore in the IT and ESDM sector. The project is expected to create around 10,000 employment opportunities.

While Advanta Seeds FZCO signed an MoU for an investment of ₹800 crore in the agro and food processing sector, with the potential to generate around 650 jobs, PTCL signed an MoU proposing an investment of ₹300 crore in the steel and steel downstream sector, with an estimated employment potential of 350 jobs.

In the logistics sector, Sharaf Group signed an MoU proposing an investment of ₹500 crore, with an estimated employment potential of 500 jobs. Transgreen Agro and Logix Pvt Ltd, part of the Transworld group, evinced interest in investing ₹300 crore in the food processing sector. The outreach also generated interest in emerging and strategic sectors. PGI Group submitted a proposal to invest ₹300 crore in the rare earth sector, with an estimated employment potential of 1,000 jobs. MTC Group expressed interest in investing ₹75 crore in the circular economy sector. The chemical sector attracted two significant proposals. Cafa Amines submitted a proposal for an investment of ₹952 crore, while Globcom International FZE proposed ₹500 crore. Man Corp PTE Ltd proposed to invest ₹520 crore in the aluminium sector.

Other investment interests included ₹100 crore proposed by Hidayath Group and ₹70 crore by Khiara Group in steel and downstream manufacturing. World People Solutions Pvt Ltd (Transworld) signed an MoU to explore opportunities in the skilling sector. Ahead of the MoU signings, Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi held a meeting with Abdulla Bin Touq Al Marri, UAE Cabinet Member and Minister of Economy and Tourism, and chairman of the Council of International Investments. The discussions focused on strengthening economic and investment ties between Odisha and the UAE and identifying new opportunities for UAE-based businesses in the state. Majhi highlighted Odisha's favourable business environment, established industrial ecosystem and investment potential across a range of sectors. He invited UAE-based investors to explore the opportunities available in the state and participate in Odisha's industrial and economic expansion.

Later, addressing a roundtable discussion with stainless steel downstream industries in Dubai, Majhi underlined the opportunities for greater value addition and downstream manufacturing in Odisha, leveraging the state's abundant natural resources and established industrial base backed by a supportive ecosystem. As part of the outreach, the Chief Minister also held one-to-one discussions with Shyam Kapur, president and CEO of Sharaf Group, and Ritesh Rama Krishnan, managing director of Transworld, to discuss potential investment and business opportunities in Odisha. The roundtable brought together representatives of leading industry groups, including PGI Group UAE, MTC Group (Metallurgy), Hidayath Group (Stainless Steel Service Centre), Khiara Group and PTCL Infra. The discussions focused on opportunities in stainless steel and downstream industries and the potential for businesses to establish or expand manufacturing operations in Odisha.