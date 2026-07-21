Odisha's Paradip to anchor critical minerals value chain with mega park

According to industry experts, Paradip offers a natural advantage because imported concentrates as well as domestically mined ores can be transported efficiently through the deep-water port, while processed materials can be exported or supplied to manufacturing clusters across the country.
The location also complements Odisha's growing ecosystem of steel, aluminium, chemicals and petrochemicals industries, creating opportunities for downstream manufacturing and ancillary industries.
"The processing park is expected to attract investments in refining, separation and advanced material manufacturing. Companies engaged in battery materials, permanent magnets, electronic components and speciality chemicals are likely to benefit from shared infrastructure, common utilities, logistics support and policy incentives envisaged under the mission," said A K Pani, an expert in rare earth minerals.