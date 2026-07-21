Odisha's Paradip to anchor critical minerals value chain with mega park

Paradip region in Odisha is set to emerge as a key hub in India's strategic critical minerals ecosystem, with the Centre selecting the state as one of four locations for new critical mineral processing parks under the National Critical Mineral Mission (NCMM).

Apart from Odisha, three other states — Andhra Pradesh, Gujarat and Maharashtra — have been identified as locations for the critical mineral processing parks. Backed by a Rs 500 crore allocation under the mission, the parks are expected to strengthen domestic value chains for electric vehicles (EVs), semiconductors, renewable energy equipment, aerospace and defence manufacturing.

Union Minister of State for Coal and Mines Satish Chandra Dubey informed Parliament that the park in Odisha will come up inside the Petroleum, Chemicals and Petrochemicals Investment Region (PCPIR) in Paradip. It will reduce India's dependence on imported processed critical minerals and build resilient domestic supply chains.

The parks form a major component of the NCMM, which seeks to promote exploration, mining, processing, recycling and value addition of minerals considered indispensable for emerging technologies and national security.

"The government has recognised nine premier institutes as Centres of Excellence (CoEs) under the NCMM for research and development (R&D) in the critical mineral value chain. These CoEs include the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research-Institute of Minerals and Materials Technology (CSIR-IMMT) in Bhubaneswar," Dubey said.