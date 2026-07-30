Odisha's women powering MSME boom with eightfold rise in enterprises

Rashmita Panda, commissioner-cum-secretary of the MSME department, credited the rise to Odisha’s improving female labour force participation rate, which stands at 48.7 per cent, creating a stronger base for women to take up entrepreneurship. “We are seeing a shift where women are no longer participating only as contributors to family livelihoods but are emerging as independent, registered enterprise owners. Many of them are first-generation entrepreneurs. What is encouraging is that more women are willing to register their businesses and view entrepreneurship as a viable economic pathway,” she added.