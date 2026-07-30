Odisha's women powering MSME boom with eightfold rise in enterprises

Aboli Sunil Naravane, managing director of the Industrial Promotion and Investment Corporation of Odisha, said the sustained rise in women-led MSMEs demonstrates the effectiveness of policy measures that combine seed capital, margin money support, capital investment subsidies, and credit-linked assistance. “With more women entering manufacturing, food processing, textiles, hospitality, information technology, and engineering services, Odisha is steadily building a stronger base of women entrepreneurs who are contributing to industrial growth, employment generation, and inclusive economic development,” she said.
According to Odisha MSME department statistics, women entrepreneurs have received financial assistance worth ₹148 crore under various central and state government schemes in the last two years.