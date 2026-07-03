Odisha secures ₹67K cr Japan-backed investment in green energy projects

Odisha on Friday added another major investment to its growing industrial pipeline, signing a Memorandum of Cooperation (MoC) with Japan's IHI Corporation and India's ACME Group for clean energy and industrial projects involving a cumulative investment of ₹67,000 crore.

This came a day after the state secured the country's largest proposed foreign direct investment in mining and metallurgy through the $11.5-billion aluminium project to be set up by the joint venture between Adani Enterprises and the UAE's International Resources Holding (IRH).

The pact was inked during a visit by a Japanese business delegation, reflecting the state's renewed push to deepen economic ties with Japan and attract investments in future-oriented sectors. This is part of the historic India-Japan clean energy partnership jointly announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba in New Delhi.

Under the proposed investment plan, the consortium will establish a 405,000-tonnes-per-annum green ammonia project at Tata Steel SEZ in Gopalpur, Ganjam, with an investment of ₹20,000 crore. Along with this, a jetty-less floating terminal infrastructure will be developed at Gopalpur with a further investment of ₹1,000 crore to facilitate export-oriented operations. The second and larger project involves an 800,000-tonnes-per-annum green ammonia plant at Paradip in Jagatsinghpur district with an investment of ₹34,000 crore. The investment proposal also includes a green methanol project at Paradip involving an additional investment of ₹12,000 crore, taking the total proposed investment to ₹67,000 crore.

The proposed investments in large-scale green ammonia and methanol production are expected to generate around 7,000 employment opportunities and further strengthen Odisha's emergence as a hub for green hydrogen, renewable energy and advanced manufacturing. ACME's Gopalpur project has already been selected under Japan's flagship Contract for Difference (CfD) subsidy programme, helping bridge the cost gap between green and conventional ammonia for various Japanese off-takers over a 25-year period starting in September 2030 for the supply of clean ammonia to Japan. Besides fresh investments, the partnership is expected to facilitate technology transfer, strengthen sustainable industrialisation and create opportunities for ancillary industries, MSMEs and skilled youth. The collaboration also seeks to leverage Odisha's abundant natural resources, strategic coastal location and robust industrial ecosystem to develop globally competitive clean energy and industrial projects.

Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi described Japan as one of India's most trusted development and investment partners, known globally for technological excellence, innovation and long-term commitment. He said the MoC with IHI Corporation and ACME Group marked another important milestone in Odisha's industrial journey. He invited more Japanese companies to invest in the state. "Such partnerships would help build globally competitive industries, create quality employment, facilitate technology transfer and contribute towards the vision of Samruddha Odisha 2036 and Viksit Bharat 2047," he said. Hiroshi Ide, representative director and president of IHI Corporation, said Odisha offered a unique combination of industrial capability, strategic location, abundant natural resources and a strong commitment to sustainable industrial development. He said the company looked forward to working closely with the Odisha government and ACME Group, bringing Japanese engineering and technology expertise to develop projects that would contribute to India's clean energy transition while creating long-term industrial value, employment and economic growth in Odisha.

The Japanese industry leaders also discussed expanding collaboration across green hydrogen, green ammonia, aerospace, advanced manufacturing, shipbuilding, machinery, chemicals, steel, logistics, renewable energy and industrial infrastructure. Representatives from Mitsubishi Gas Chemical Company and several other Japanese enterprises held discussions with the Odisha government to explore future investment opportunities in these sectors. Manoj Upadhyay, founder and chairman of ACME Group, said the company is committed to building globally competitive clean energy ecosystems that support India's energy transition and industrial growth. "The collaboration combines policy support from the Odisha government, Japanese technology and ACME's project development expertise to explore next-generation green energy solutions. The locations in the state are strategically suitable as the green ammonia produced here can reach Japan faster," he said.