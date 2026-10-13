Odisha to set up ₹176.83 cr disaster recovery data centre in Keonjhar

The Odisha Cabinet, chaired by Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, on Tuesday evening approved the setting up of the Odisha State Data Centre (OSDC) at Keonjhar at an estimated cost of ₹176.83 crore.

The proposed disaster recovery-cum-data centre (DR-cum-DC) will be established on the south campus of Dharanidhar University in Keonjhar district. The facility will serve as a geographically separate backup and recovery centre for the state's primary data centre in Bhubaneswar, enabling the government to restore essential digital services in the event of a major technical failure, cyberattack, natural disaster or other disruption affecting the primary facility.

The project assumes significance as Keonjhar is one of Odisha's most mineral-rich districts. Known for its extensive deposits of iron ore, manganese, chromite, bauxite, quartzite and other minerals, the district has traditionally been a major centre of mining and mineral-based industries.

The establishment of the state-level digital infrastructure facility will also bring an important government technology project to a district better known for its mineral wealth and industrial activities. It is also the home district of the chief minister. According to the government, the Odisha State Data Centre forms the backbone of the state's digital governance ecosystem, hosting critical government applications, databases and common platforms that support government-to-government (G2G), government-to-business (G2B) and government-to-citizen (G2C) services. These digital systems underpin a wide range of administrative functions and online public services, making their uninterrupted availability essential for the functioning of government departments and the delivery of services to citizens.

The new facility is intended to ensure that such services can continue or be restored within stipulated timeframes, even if the primary data centre in Bhubaneswar suffers a major site-level disruption. The proposed centre will have an independent power supply, cooling systems, connectivity, computing infrastructure, storage facilities, backup systems, networking and cybersecurity arrangements. The independent systems will allow the facility to function as a recovery site without relying entirely on the infrastructure available at the primary data centre. The facility will also incorporate secure data replication, centralised monitoring, independent backup and cyber-recovery arrangements. Periodic disaster-recovery drills will be conducted to assess the system's readiness and ensure that government applications and data can be restored when required.

The project is estimated to cost ₹176,83,33,688. Of the total outlay, ₹154 crore has been earmarked for capital expenditure, while ₹22.83 crore will be spent on operational expenditure over five years. An amount of ₹162.83 crore has been provided from the Fifth State Finance Commission grant-in-aid. The remaining expenditure will be met by the Odisha Computer Application Centre (OCAC) from the State Data Centre maintenance budget of the Electronics and Information Technology Department. With government departments relying on digital platforms for administrative operations, financial transactions, records management and public service delivery, the ability to recover data and restore applications following a major disruption has become an important component of governance infrastructure. The proposed centre is expected to strengthen Odisha's capacity to manage such risks and improve the resilience of its digital public service systems.