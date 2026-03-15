In a significant move, the Odisha government has decided to utilise 3,047 acres of land, acquired for an Ultra Mega Power Project (UMPP) in Sundargarh district, for one of India’s biggest coal-to-chemicals complexes proposed by Adani Enterprises Ltd (AEL) at an investment of about Rs 84,000 crore.

Deputy Chief Minister Kanak Vardhan Singh Deo informed the Assembly that 3,046.99 acres of land, comprising 2,731.58 acres of private land and 315.41 acres of government land spread across six villages of Bhedabahal in Sundargarh district, had originally been acquired by the Odisha Industrial Infrastructure Development Corporation (Idco) for a proposed 4,000-MW UMPP.

“The land acquisition and transfer process was carried out between 2015 and 2018 by the Sundargarh district administration and Idco. However, the project did not take off and the Ministry of Power formally scrapped it in 2023. The land was retained in the Idco land bank for future industrial use following the power project's cancellation,” Singh Deo said in a written reply in Odia. Singh Deo, who is also the Minister for Energy and Agriculture & Farmers’ Empowerment, said the state government has now approved the site for a massive coal gasification-based chemicals complex to be developed by OD Syn-Gas Chemicals Limited (OSGCL). The proposal to set up the coal gasification plant on the land acquired for the UMPP was cleared during the 144th meeting of the State Level Single Window Clearance Authority (SLSWCA) held on February 10, he informed.

ALSO READ: Adani Power gets LoA from MSEDCL for 1,600 MW long-term power supply OSGCL is one of the two newly incorporated step-down wholly owned subsidiaries of Adani Enterprises through Mundra Synenergy Limited. Another similar subsidiary formed under the same structure is UP Syn-Gas Chemicals Limited. In October last year, the proposed coal-to-chemicals project had got the nod of the high-level clearance authority chaired by Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi. According to officials, the proposed chemical plant will use advanced coal gasification technology to convert coal into synthetic gas and manufacture chemicals such as methanol, ammonia, urea and other industrial feedstocks. With a proposed production capacity of over 529,500 MT, the project is expected to become one of India’s largest coal-to-chemicals facilities. The investment-intensive project is also projected to generate around 36,000 direct and indirect employment opportunities in the region.

ALSO READ: Adani Total Gas cuts natural gas price for certain industrial users The decision has, however, cast a shadow on another power project proposed in the same area. Mahanadi Basin Power Limited, a special purpose vehicle of Mahanadi Coalfields Limited, had earlier planned to set up a 1,600-MW thermal power plant at Bhedabahal and had been exploring the possibility of using the same land parcel. The power project had received in-principle approval from the Ministry of Coal in 2010 and the state government had later supported the proposal after the UMPP plan was shelved. Meanwhile, the Sundargarh district administration has initiated steps to reconstitute the Rehabilitation and Periphery Development Advisory Committee by asking affected families to nominate their representatives. Many displaced families had demanded revised compensation and improved rehabilitation benefits under the Right to Fair Compensation and Transparency in Land Acquisition, Rehabilitation and Resettlement Act, 2013, arguing that the earlier land acquisition was conducted under the older Land Acquisition Act, 1894.