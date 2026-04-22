Odisha shifts tourism pitch with new 'Think India, Think Odisha' tagline

In a move to reposition Odisha on the global tourism map, the state government on Wednesday unveiled a new tourism tagline — “Odisha – Think India, Think Odisha”, replacing the previous slogan “Odisha – India’s Best Kept Secret”.

Officials said the rebranding marks a strategic shift in the state’s tourism narrative, moving from projecting Odisha as an undiscovered destination to presenting it as a confident, globally competitive, and experience-driven travel hub.

Deputy Chief Minister Pravati Parida, who also holds the tourism portfolio, launched the new tagline at an event in Puri. She described it as a reflection of Odisha’s evolving identity and growing aspirations. “The new branding aligns with the state’s long-term development roadmap under Vision Samrudh Odisha 2036 and the national goal of Vikshit Bharat 2047,” she said.

The new identity seeks to position Odisha not merely as a regional tourism destination but as a gateway through which travellers can experience the essence of India through its ancient civilisation, living spiritual traditions, diverse landscapes, tribal heritage, art forms, and coastal beauty. Parida said Odisha is steadily transforming into a high-performance tourism economy backed by strategic branding, world-class infrastructure, and immersive visitor experiences. “The new tagline reflects a bold and aspirational identity that invites the world to explore India through Odisha’s rich cultural, spiritual and natural offerings,” she said. The deputy chief minister said Odisha’s tourism strategy is now focused on creating high-value experiences that combine heritage, spirituality, eco-tourism, adventure, wellness, sports, and cultural tourism. Destinations such as Puri, Konark, Bhubaneswar, Chilika, Similipal, and the tribal belts of southern Odisha hold immense potential to attract domestic as well as international travellers, she said.

The state government also announced the launch of the OMC Puri Coastal Marathon (OPCM), a first-of-its-kind international sporting event aimed at strengthening Odisha’s footprint in sports tourism and experiential tourism. The marathon is expected to become one of the state’s flagship annual events, combining fitness, tourism, and destination promotion. Commissioner-cum-Secretary of the tourism department Balwant Singh said the inaugural edition of the marathon will be held on December 13 this year in Puri. With a total prize pool exceeding Rs 1 crore, the event is being positioned among the most competitive long-distance running events in the country. “The marathon is designed to attract elite athletes, amateur runners, and international participants. The event will offer a unique racing experience along Puri’s scenic coastline, including a specially curated six-kilometre stretch on golden sand, making it one of the rare marathon formats in India to integrate beach terrain into the course,” said Singh.

Multiple race categories have been planned to ensure broad participation, including a full marathon (42 km), half marathon (21 km), 10-km run, and 5-km run. Officials said the format is intended to draw serious runners as well as fitness enthusiasts, families, and tourists. As part of the launch, the official website of the marathon was also unveiled, and registrations were opened for participants from India and abroad. Tourism officials expect the event to generate significant interest among domestic running communities and international sports travellers. The launch programme began with a ceremonial run from the Blue Flag Beach to Taj Resort and Spa in Puri, drawing enthusiastic participation from fitness enthusiasts, youth, and local residents. The event also featured the unveiling of the official marathon logo through a striking sand art installation created by internationally acclaimed sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik at the Blue Flag Beach.

The marathon logo incorporates iconic symbols associated with Odisha’s identity and heritage. These include the Patita Pavana Bana, the sacred flag hoisted daily atop the Shree Jagannath Temple in Puri, the Konark Chakra inspired by the wheel motif of the Sun Temple at Konark, and the waves of the Bay of Bengal. Together, the elements symbolise motion, energy, spirituality, and the state’s distinctive coastal character. Officials said the selection of Puri as the venue for the international marathon was a strategic decision, given the city’s unique standing as one of India’s foremost pilgrimage centres and a globally recognised tourism destination. Renowned for the Shree Jagannath Temple, Puri offers a blend of spirituality, culture, heritage, and beach tourism, making it an ideal location for marquee global events.