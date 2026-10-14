Odisha unveils ₹40K crore industrial projects, eyes over 42,000 jobs

In a major push for industrial expansion, the Odisha government on Wednesday unveiled a fresh tranche of 53 industrial projects from 46 industries involving investments of Rs 39,383 crore, with an estimated employment potential of 42,512, as Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi sought to shift the state's development agenda from investment commitments to actual production on the ground.

At a mega groundbreaking and inauguration ceremony in Kalinganagar, the state's flagship industrial hub in Jajpur district, Majhi inaugurated 24 industrial facilities of 18 companies with an investment of Rs 31,607 crore and laid the foundation stones for 29 projects of 28 companies entailing an investment of Rs 7,776 crore across 14 districts.

Addressing the gathering, Majhi asserted that his government was determined to ensure that investment commitments resulted in tangible outcomes. "We are moving from signing MoUs to grounding projects, from intent to investment and from investment to production," he said, stressing that industrial development must be measured by its contribution to people's lives rather than the value of investment proposals alone. The chief minister said the government's priority was to ensure that industrial expansion created employment for Odisha's youth, strengthened local economies and distributed the benefits of economic growth across districts. He emphasised the need to create opportunities in the state so that young people could pursue careers here instead of migrating elsewhere in search of work.

"In less than two years, 151 projects worth around Rs 3.11 trillion have been inaugurated or taken up for groundbreaking. Together, these projects will generate employment for more than 240,000 people. Of these, 116 projects involving around Rs 2.45 trillion have reached the groundbreaking stage, while 35 projects worth Rs 66,873 crore have been inaugurated," he said. Majhi emphasised the need to diversify Odisha's industrial base beyond its traditional strengths in minerals, metals and steel. While the state would continue to build on its established industrial capabilities, investments in textiles, apparel, electronics, food processing, renewable energy, IT services, tourism and logistics would help broaden the economic base and create employment across a wider range of skill levels, he maintained.

The chief minister said a more diversified industrial ecosystem would strengthen value chains, encourage the growth of ancillary units and open up opportunities for micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs), startups, local suppliers and entrepreneurs. “Local enterprises are being integrated into the supply chains of large industries. Such linkages would help ensure that the benefits of major industrial investments extend beyond the factories to surrounding communities,” he said. Industries, Skill Development and Technical Education Minister Sampad Chandra Swain said Odisha's industrial journey is entering a phase where the emphasis is on implementation and converting economic growth into prosperity for the people.

The government, Swain said, is working to strengthen skill development and technical education so that local people can take advantage of the employment opportunities created by new investments. "Odisha is also developing an industry-ready, skilled workforce to meet the demands of future industries. Our goal is not merely to attract investments, but to ensure that the benefits of industrial development reach every corner of Odisha," he added. Hemant Sharma, additional chief secretary of the industries department, said projects of 46 industries involving an investment of around Rs 46,000 crore have been either inaugurated or progressed to the groundbreaking stage in the last 460 days in the state. “It means Odisha has facilitated one project every 10 days and received investments of Rs 100 crore every day. The state has also gone up from 14th rank to No.1 in ease of doing business during a short span of time,” he said, highlighting the fast pace of industrialisation in the state.

The projects unveiled cover a diverse range of sectors, including steel and downstream manufacturing, ferro alloys, chemicals and petrochemicals, industrial gases, textiles and apparel, food and agro-processing, biofuels, renewable energy equipment, energy storage, electronics, information technology, IT-enabled services, electronic system design and manufacturing, plastics, logistics, healthcare, infrastructure, power, automotive components, shipbuilding and ship repair, tourism and circular economy initiatives. The projects involve major industrial groups, including Jindal Stainless Ltd, Tata Steel Ltd, Indian Metals and Ferro Alloys Ltd (IMFA), Linde India Ltd, Dalmia Bharat Refractories Ltd, Luminous Power Technologies Pvt Ltd, Paradeep Phosphates Ltd, Reliance Bio Energy Ltd, Reliance Consumer Products Ltd and Sree Metaliks Ltd.