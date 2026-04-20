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Construction activity in Q1 2026 slows by 36% amid West Asia conflict

Office supply dropped sharply in Q1 2026 due to geopolitical uncertainties, even as strong leasing demand, led by GCCs, tightened vacancies and supported rental growth

office leasing, office spaces
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Prachi Pisal
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 20 2026 | 5:28 PM IST
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New completions in the real estate sector declined sharply by 36 per cent to 9.7 million square foot (msf) on a sequential basis in the first quarter of 2026 (Q1 2026) amid the West Asia conflict, according to Vestian, an occupier-focused workplace solutions firm.
 
This is the lowest level recorded in the past four quarters. Bengaluru, Hyderabad, and Mumbai cities contributed significantly to this decline as developers adopted a cautious stance amid prevailing uncertainties. 
 
New completions in Hyderabad contracted sharply to a mere 0.3 msf in Q1 2026 compared to 6 msf in Q4 2025, registering a decline of 95 per cent. Meanwhile, new completions in Mumbai stood at 1.2 msf, down 29 per cent quarter-on-quarter (Q-o-Q), while completions in Bengaluru stood at 4.2 msf, down 13 per cent Q-o-Q.
 
Despite a slowdown in new completions, office absorption increased by 20 per cent to 21.53 msf in Q1 2026 compared to the same period last year, highlighting sustained occupier demand amid the West Asia conflict and global macroeconomic challenges. 
 
This resilient growth was propelled by India’s attractiveness among global occupiers seeking operational efficiency and scalable growth. Supportive macroeconomic conditions, including steady GDP growth, controlled inflation, and stable interest rates, provided a conducive environment for businesses to expand across geographies, Vestian noted.
 
Shrinivas Rao, chief executive officer, Vestian, said, “India’s office market exhibited resilience in the first quarter of 2026, despite global geopolitical challenges. The sustained leasing, particularly driven by global capability centres (GCCs), highlights India’s growing prominence as a strategic hub for global corporations. While supply chain constraints led to a temporary slowdown in new completions, robust absorption has tightened vacancies and driven rental appreciation.”
 
The combination of robust absorption and cautious supply resulted in a tightening of vacancy levels across the major office markets. The pan-India vacancy improved to 9.5 per cent from 10.8 per cent in the previous quarter, while rentals continued to rise. This trend indicates a shift towards a landlord-driven market, particularly in prime and emerging business districts.
 
Rao added that looking ahead, rapid GCC expansion, rising demand for sustainable office spaces, and India’s stable macroeconomic environment are expected to drive the next wave of growth in the office sector.

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Topics :OfficeWest AsiaReal Estate

First Published: Apr 20 2026 | 4:57 PM IST

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