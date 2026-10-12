Office leasing steady at 66.7 msf in 9M CY2026 as GCCs drive demand

India’s office leasing numbers remained stable in the first nine months of 2026 (9M CY2026), with transactions across eight key markets totalling 66.7 million square feet (msf), mirroring levels recorded during the same period last year, according to a report published by real estate consultancy Knight Frank India.

Global Capability Centres (GCCs) further strengthened their position, with their share of India’s office transactions increasing to 41 per cent in 9M CY2026, up from 37 per cent in 9M CY2025 and 31 per cent in 2024.

“While the headline leasing numbers remain stable, the more important shift is in the nature of demand. Global Capability Centres (GCCs) are rapidly expanding their footprint, while flex operators and India-facing businesses are also contributing meaningfully to activity,” Shishir Baijal, international partner, chairman and managing director at Knight Frank India, said.

Meanwhile, flex operators were the second-largest contributors to office transactions, accounting for 16.1 million square feet, or 24 per cent of overall leasing in 9M CY2026. This represented a 14 per cent year-on-year increase from 14.1 million square feet during the corresponding period last year. In terms of transactions, Bengaluru remained the leading GCC destination, with 9.8 msf in 9M CY2026, accounting for 36 per cent of GCC-focused transactions across the eight key markets. Among key markets, Bengaluru led the office market with 16.7 msf of transactions in 9M CY2026, accounting for 25 per cent of the overall leasing volume across the eight markets assessed in the report. Hyderabad ranked second, with 13.1 msf during the same period.

In the third quarter of 2026, Hyderabad emerged as the strongest-performing market, with transactions totalling 5.6 msf, up 92 per cent year-on-year. Bengaluru and Mumbai each recorded 2.6 million square feet of transactions in Q3 CY2026. The key markets assessed in the report included Bengaluru, Kolkata, NCR, Hyderabad, Chennai, Pune, Mumbai and Ahmedabad. Meanwhile, the supply of new office space increased sharply, with 48.6 msf completed in the first nine months of CY2026, compared with 32.5 msf during the corresponding period last year. Rental growth across the eight key markets remained positive, with Kolkata recording the strongest year-on-year growth at 13 per cent, followed by NCR at 12 per cent and Hyderabad at 9 per cent. Ahmedabad recorded the lowest growth, at 3 per cent.