Office leasing up 15% on-year in Jan to Mar 2026 on occupier demand

India’s office market in tier-I cities saw a 15 per cent on-year growth in office leasing for the January to March period of 2026 (Q1 CY26), on strengthened occupier demand across sectors and expanding footprint of global capability centres (GCCs).

According to a report from realty consultancy firm Colliers, office leasing rose to 18.3 million square feet (msf) in Q1 CY26 from 15.9 msf recorded in Q1 CY25 in the seven cities of Bengaluru, Chennai, Delhi-NCR, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Mumbai and Pune.

Hyderabad and Bengaluru accounted for nearly half the leasing activity this year, with the two markets cumulatively accounting for 8.7 msf in demand out of the 18.6 msf leased across seven tier-I cities across the country.

They were followed by Pune, which more than doubled its gross leasing to 2.5 msf from 1.2 msf last year. Mumbai, too, saw a 23 per cent rise in office demand to 2.7 msf from 2.2 msf. However, the gross leasing of office space fell 30 per cent in Delhi-NCR to 2.3 msf from 3.3 msf. Similarly, demand in Chennai fell 31 per cent to 2 msf from 2.9 msf. The report added that while global headwinds continue to loom large and can potentially impact completion timelines, the demand-side outlook for 2026 remains positive at this juncture. This comes at a time when lessors are looking more at flexible (flex) leasing opportunities, as compared to conventional leasing.

Flex leasing refers to short-term, scalable office space for rent that allows businesses to grow, contract or adapt their workspaces without being tied to long-term contracts. Flex leasing saw a 77 per cent increase in space leased at 3.9 msf in the January to March period, up from 2.2 msf. Its share increased from 14 per cent to 21 per cent of all office leasing in India’s top seven cities. Delhi-NCR, followed by Hyderabad, together drove more than 45 per cent of the flex space leasing. However, leasing in conventional spaces took the higher share of office leasing at 14.4 msf (79 per cent), driven by technology and BFSI occupiers.

“Bengaluru and Mumbai accounted for the majority of the space uptake by BFSI firms during the quarter. In the case of technology firms, Bengaluru and Hyderabad collectively drove more than 60 per cent of the demand,” the report added. This strengthening, it said, would be supported by new supplies in Grade A office spaces, which saw a 19 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) rise to 11.8 msf in Q1 CY26, from 9.8 msf in the same period last year. With around 47 per cent share in overall supply additions, Bengaluru drove the majority of the quarterly completions, followed distantly by Delhi-NCR with a share of 17 per cent.