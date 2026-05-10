Office Reits tap hospitality to strengthen integrated campus ecosystems

Mindspace said it follows a partnership-led model, developing the core shell while operators such as Chalet Hotels manage fit-outs and operations, limiting operating risk. Meanwhile, Embassy Reit has earmarked ₹940 crore for its two hotels with 518 keys and expects around ₹250 crore contribution to the Reit’s net operating income once the assets stabilise. Bagmane has planned to allocate 25 per cent of its total planned capex of ₹3,000 crore for hotels.