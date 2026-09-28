Office space leasing rises 9% in Jul-Sep across top 7 cities: Colliers

Demand for office space remains strong, with gross leasing rising 9 per cent annually in the July-September quarter across seven major cities, according to real estate consultant Colliers.

Colliers India data showed that gross office leasing is estimated to have risen to 18.7 million sq ft in the third quarter of this year from 17.2 million sq ft in the year-ago period.

Leasing activity rose in Bengaluru, Delhi-NCR, Hyderabad, and Kolkata, but demand was lower in Mumbai, Pune and Chennai.

Gross absorption does not include lease renewals, pre-commitments and deals where only a Letter of Intent has been signed.

Real estate developers offer office space on lease to corporates directly. Realty firms also give workspaces to co-working companies to set up centres and then sub-lease the spaces to enterprises.