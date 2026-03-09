Offshore platforms gained engagement after ban on real money games in India

The survey highlighted the increased spending on offshore platforms as activity on such entities accelerated after the ban.
For example, in Maharashtra, the share of offshore users spending between Rs 5,000 and Rs 9,999 rose to 31 per cent post-ban, with 16 per cent spending between Rs 10,000 and Rs 24,999.
Around nine per cent spent more than Rs 25,000.
A similar trend was followed in other states such as Tamil Nadu.
In the southern Indian state, 25 per cent reported spending between Rs 5,000 and Rs 9,999, 21 per cent between Rs 10,000 and Rs 24,999, and nine per cent more than Rs 25,000 following the ban.