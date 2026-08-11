Oil-and-gas PSUs see first Q1 capex decline in at least five years

He added that most of these PSUs are already diverting capex to RE projects and have ambitious RE targets besides undertaking large projects in segments like petchem, refinery, and fertiliser plants. Taking all of these into account, he averred, overall capex will likely remain healthy going forward.
Vasisht's view is in line with information shared by ONGC during a post results analyst call on August 5. Company officials said the company has been investing between $3.5 billion and $4 billion annually, a number that is set to continue along the same growth lines.
Similarly, in an investor presentation last week, Indian Oil officials shared that a number of big projects are set for commissioning in the second half of the current financial year, including three large expansion projects at the refineries in Panipat, Koyali and Barauni. The company also said it had incurred a capex of Rs 6,461 crore in the June 2026 quarter - a number that is at sharp variance with PPAC data - across segments, including Rs 3,945 crore in refinery, Rs 1,418 crore in marketing, Rs 569 crore in petchem, Rs 315 crore in pipelines, Rs 62 crore in gas, Rs 27 crore in R&D, Rs 40 crore in E&P and Rs 85 crore in "other" segments. IOC has set a capex target of Rs 32,700 crore for the full financial year ending March 2028.