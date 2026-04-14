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Oil PSUs ramp up Russian crude purchases in March amid supply shock

India imported hydrocarbons worth 5.8 billion euros from Russia in March

crude oil, oil prices
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India’s overall oil imports from Russia, including private refiners' purchases, doubled month-on-month in March despite a 4 per cent reduction in total crude oil imports
Shubhangi Mathur New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Apr 14 2026 | 9:57 PM IST
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There was a 148 per cent increase in the import of crude oil from Russia by Indian state-run oil refiners in March over the previous month amid a 30-day waiver given by the United States (US) on purchasing oil products from the Eurasian country, according to the Centre for Research on Energy and Clean Air (Crea), a European think tank.
 
Including private refiners’ purchases, India’s oil import from Russia in March doubled month-on-month despite a 4 per cent reduction in the import.
 
“The biggest shift was in state-owned refineries’ imports from Russia, which saw a massive 148 per cent increase, presumably due to Russian barrels being more available in the spot market, which serve as their primary source of imports,” said Crea in a report.
 
State-run refiners’ import from Russia was 72 per cent higher in the month over the same period last year.
 
Since the beginning of the conflict in West Asia, Indian refiners have increased purchases of Russian oil on the back of the US waiver, which expired on April 11.
 
Before the war started, India had been reducing purchases from Russia amid pressure from the US and the European Union.
 
State-owned refiners include Indian Oil Corporation Ltd (IOCL), Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL), and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (HPCL), while private players include Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) and Russia-backed Nayara Energy.
 
Private refineries rang up a 66 per cent month-on-month increase in March while state-owned refineries in Mangalore and Visakhapatnam, which had stopped Russian imports at the end of November last year, resumed purchases in the month.
 
India, the second-highest buyer of Russian fossil fuel in March, imported hydrocarbons worth 5.8 billion euros from the country with crude-oil products constituting 91 per cent of those (totalling 5.3 billion euros in value).
 
Coal and oil products comprised the rest.
 
In March, Russia’s revenues from fossil-fuel export saw a 52 per cent month-on-month increase to 713 million euros per day, the highest in two years, while the volumes grew by modest 16 per cent.
 
Meanwhile, the government continues a dialogue with its energy partners in West Asia.
 
Minister of External Affairs S Jaishankar talked to the foreign ministers of Kuwait, Israel, Singapore, and Australia on the regional situation and the well-being of the Indians community, the government said on Tuesday in a multi-sectoral response to the evolving situation.
 
The oil ministry on Tuesday said the supply of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) in the country continued to be affected by the prevailing geopolitical situation but no dryout had been reported at distributorships.
 
Online LPG bookings increased to 98 per cent across the industry on Monday, it said.

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Topics :Russia Oil productionIndia importsOMCs

First Published: Apr 14 2026 | 8:41 PM IST

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