Ola Electric doubles QoQ growth in Q1 FY26; June registrations at 16,144

Ola Electric on Wednesday said its electric two-wheeler registrations nearly doubled sequentially in the April-June quarter, aided by improving retail execution, stronger product availability and sustained demand.

The company registered 43,719 vehicles in the first quarter of FY2026, up from 22,252 units in the January-March quarter, according to the government VAHAN registration data cited by the company.

June vehicle registrations stood at 16,144 units, the highest monthly tally in recent quarters, capping a quarter of steady recovery in sales momentum.

"The sustained momentum reflects the success of our operational improvements, strong product portfolio and continued customer preference for Ola Electric," a company spokesperson said.