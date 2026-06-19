OMCs incur ₹22,000 crore LPG under-recoveries amid West Asia crisis

Oil marketing companies (OMCs) have incurred LPG under-recoveries of ₹22,000 crore since March as the ongoing West Asia crisis pushed up global prices while retail rates for household consumers remained below market levels, ratings agency Crisil said.

While the price of a 14.2-kg domestic cylinder in Delhi increased around 10 per cent between February and June — from ₹853 to ₹942 per cylinder — the price of commercial LPG rose more than 79 per cent, from ₹1,741 to ₹3,114 per 19-kg cylinder.

As the domestic segment accounts for 87 per cent of total consumption, the calibrated increase in LPG prices, while moderating cooking-fuel inflation for households, also led to under-recoveries widening sharply during the period.

Crisil said in a report that, in the case of Delhi, under-recoveries — which reflect the gap between procurement cost and retail selling price — rose to ₹651 per domestic cylinder in May 2026 compared with full pass-through in the case of commercial cylinders. "While commercial LPG prices adjusted rapidly to market conditions, the pass-through to household consumers was limited, with a portion of the increase in procurement cost absorbed by OMCs, thereby translating into LPG under-recoveries totalling ₹22,000 crore during March-May 2026," it said. The West Asia conflict has sharply pushed up international LPG prices, with the Saudi Aramco Contract Price, the benchmark for LPG imports into India, increasing 46 per cent during the February-June 2026 period as the market priced in supply-disruption risks and higher freight costs.

The report also said that the share of the Middle East in India's LPG imports declined sharply from 84 per cent in February 2026 to 63 per cent in April 2026. Prior to the conflict, the Middle East accounted for 90 per cent of India's 60-65 per cent import requirement by volume. Just months into the conflict, India has quickly pivoted to sourcing LPG from other destinations. The US has emerged as one of the country's largest LPG suppliers, accounting for nearly one-third of import volumes in April 2026 compared with only 8 per cent in February 2026.