State-run Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) is struggling to realise the production potential of its Krishna-Godavari (KG) Basin assets, with output from its flagship deepwater KG-DWN-98/2 block falling after an initial ramp-up, underscoring the challenges of extracting hydrocarbons from complex offshore reservoirs.

Crude oil production from ONGC’s KG-98/2 block has continued to slide after the initial ramp-up of commercial production in January 2024, falling to around 20,000 barrels per day (bpd) currently. Output from the deepwater block had averaged at about 35,000 bpd in 2024, before declining to around 30,000 bpd by the end of the June quarter of 2025-26. The sustained decline has raised questions over the pace at which ONGC can stabilise production and move towards its targeted peak output of 45,000 bpd.

Industry insiders attributed the decline in production primarily to the basin’s complex geology rather than technological constraints. The reservoirs are characterised by poorly connected pockets, which can limit the flow and drainage of hydrocarbons and make it difficult to sustain production from individual wells, said a former ONGC official closely involved in the project’s operations.

“The geology of the basin is the main issue. The pockets within the reservoirs are not well connected, which affects drainage and, in turn, production. ONGC is also examining the use of artificial gas lift as a way to improve output,” the official said.