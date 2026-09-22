The newer fields lifted KG-D6 gas production to a peak of 30.6 mmscmd in 2025, but there, too, output has since declined. In FY2024-25, the block produced about 28 mmscmd of gas and 21,000 bpd of oil and condensate. By FY26, gas production had fallen further to nearly 26 mmscmd and oil production to about 18,000 bpd.
Why KG Basin fields can decline rapidly
Experts attribute the sharp production declines seen in some of the KG Basin’s deepwater fields to reservoir characteristics. The fields appear to follow a pattern of relatively strong initial output followed by a steep decline, suggesting that sustaining production over the longer term could be a challenge.