Online shopping to get stricter consumer rules on pricing, rankings in 2027

The government has amended the Consumer Protection (E-Commerce) Rules, 2020, introducing tighter requirements on pricing, search results, sponsored listings, dark patterns, seller disclosures and consumer grievance redressal.

The Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food & Public Distribution said in a statement that the Consumer Protection (E-Commerce) (Amendment) Rules, 2026 will come into force from January 1, 2027.

What changes for consumers and platforms?

1. Discounts must show the real reference price

Platforms announcing a price reduction will have to display the prior price, defined as the lowest price charged in the previous 30 days, alongside the reduced price. The move is aimed at preventing inflated discounts.

2. Sponsored products must be clearly labelled Paid listings will need to be identified through clear and prominent disclosures so consumers can distinguish advertisements from organic search results. 3. Search rankings cannot be manipulated Ecommerce entities will be prohibited from designing search results in ways that mislead consumers or reduce the relevance of results to a user's query. 4. Annual audit for dark patterns Platforms must comply with India's 2023 dark pattern guidelines, conduct a self-audit every year, and prominently display a certificate confirming compliance. 5. More seller and product information Marketplaces will have to provide clearer details on warranties, returns, refunds, delivery timelines, payment methods and best-before or use-before dates, where applicable.

6. Imported goods need better disclosure Consumers will be able to see the country of origin as well as the details of the importer for imported products sold online. 7. Consumer data needs explicit consent Marketplace platforms cannot use consumer information for specified purposes without obtaining express and affirmative consent from users. 8. Bundled fees face restrictions Ecommerce entities cannot levy charges for services unrelated to the platform, although the rules retain a limited exception for loyalty and membership programmes. 9. Stronger grievance redressal Consumers must receive a copy of the complaint recorded by the grievance officer. Platforms will also have to integrate with the National Consumer Helpline's convergence mechanism.