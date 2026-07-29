Home / Industry / News / Only 9% of corporates say fresh graduates are Day-1 ready: Report

Only 9% of corporates say fresh graduates are Day-1 ready: Report

HirePro study finds a wide gap between corporate and student perceptions on job readiness, with most firms saying graduates need structured training before contributing

Job
premium
Despite a nationwide push towards skills-first hiring, the survey finds that only 21 per cent of Indian companies have fully moved away from relying on academic scores, while 51 per cent still allow CGPA to influence their final hiring decisions
BS Reporter Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 29 2026 | 4:24 PM IST
Add as Preferred source Add as Preferred source
At a time when companies are focusing on skill-ready talent, a report states that only 9 per cent of corporates agree that fresh graduates are ready to contribute immediately on onboarding.
 
However, 68 per cent of students believe that they are Day-1 ready for the corporate world, states the report, The State of College Hiring in India 2026, by HirePro. In fact, 51 per cent of corporates say new graduates need at least a month or more of structured training before they can add meaningful value, and just 5 per cent report no significant skill gaps at all.
 
The report also identifies a persistent hands-on gap in current curricula. Forty-two per cent of corporates say fresh hires lack applied technical skills, such as coding and engineering domain tools, even when they understand the underlying concepts. Close behind, 37 per cent cite a shortfall in ownership mindset and proactiveness, and another 37 per cent point to structured problem-solving and critical thinking, indicating that soft skills, not just technical training, are now central to the readiness gap.
 
The report also reveals a stark disconnect between the industry's "skills-first" narrative and the reality of college recruitment in India. Despite a nationwide push towards skills-first hiring, the survey finds that only 21 per cent of Indian companies have fully moved away from relying on academic scores, while 51 per cent still allow CGPA to influence their final hiring decisions.
 
S Pasupathi, chief operating officer (COO), HirePro, said, "There is a pattern we have watched play out across every hiring cycle for years now, and this report puts a number on it: this was never a gap in conviction. Every organization we work with genuinely wants to hire on merit and potential, not just pedigree."
 
He further added, "You can rewrite a job description in an afternoon, but redesigning how evaluation actually happens, end to end, takes real work. That is the real story behind the 21% — not a lack of will, but the scale of the operational shift still ahead."
 
A separate cultural-fit blind spot compounds the problem: Fifty-eight per cent of corporates rank "cultural fit and personality" as a top hiring priority, yet only 27 per cent of students believe these traits matter to recruiters at all — the widest perception gap in the entire study.
 
Students and corporates appear to be preparing for different hiring criteria altogether.
 
Students significantly overrate the importance of coding ability (85 per cent perceived vs 67 per cent actual) and communication skills (79 per cent vs 58 per cent), while underestimating how much corporates value domain knowledge (48 per cent perceived vs 67 per cent actual) and learning agility (42 per cent vs 61 per cent). Both groups converge, however, on the importance of problem-solving, aptitude and reasoning, and AI and emerging technology, suggesting these priorities are already well communicated.
 
The report draws on responses from over 10,000 students, more than 80 corporates, including over 100 college talent recruiters, and placement officers from more than 100 colleges. It highlights a massive perception gap: While 96 per cent of colleges believe most corporates have already adopted a skills-first approach, only 21 per cent of companies report having fully made the transition.
 
   

One subscription. Two world-class reads.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

RPG Life Sciences targets Mexico, emerging markets to boost API exports

Indian corporates to clock 9 pc aggregate revenue in FY27: Fitch

Regulatory hurdles eclipse tariff worries for pharma CXOs: Deloitte survey

AI data centres to add 26.3 GW to India's power demand by FY32: Govt

PMS industry AUM rises 1.8% to ₹43 trn in June, client base surpasses 220k

Topics :hiring in Indiahiring in IT sectorGraduates in India

First Published: Jul 29 2026 | 4:14 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story