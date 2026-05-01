An 'Election Bill', says Rahul Gandhi on commercial LPG price hike

Opposition parties slammed the government for Friday’s hike in the price of commercial liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) cylinder, the steepest ever at ₹993, with Congress leader Rahul Gandhi describing it as an “election bill” and predicted that the next “strike” will be on petrol and diesel. Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin demanded a rollback of the hike, while other Opposition leaders said the increase will not only make food expensive for millions of Indians, but also break the back of small eateries and restaurants. Union minister of state for Petroleum and Natural Gas Suresh Gopi defended the sharp increase in commercial LPG cylinder refill prices. He argued that global energy prices, which have increased because of the conflict in West Asia and the blockade of the Strait of Hormuz, need to be taken into consideration. “Please check other parts of the world on how much prices have risen there. We could withhold to this extent,” he said in Thiruvananthapuram.

The price of commercial LPG was hiked by the steepest ever ₹993 per 19-kg cylinder on Friday, marking the third straight monthly increase due to rising global energy prices linked to the West Asia conflict. A 19-kg commercial LPG - used by establishments such as hotels and restaurants - now costs a record ₹3,071.5 in Delhi as against ₹2,078.50 previously. Rates were last increased by 195.50 per cylinder on April 1. Prior to that, prices had gone up by ₹114.5 per 19-kg cylinder on March 1. Prices of domestic cooking gas LPG - the one used in household kitchens - remained unchanged.

In a social media post, Tamil Nadu CM Stalin said the Centre did not pass the benefit to the people when global crude oil prices fell, and has now used the West Asia war crisis as an excuse to raise the prices without regard for public welfare. The Kerala Hotel and Restaurant Association announced a statewide protest strike on May 6. The Uttar Pradesh Tent Caterers and Decorators Welfare Association also protested the hike, pointing out that it was done when catering contracts for May weddings had already been finalised at earlier rates for the ongoing wedding season, forcing caterers to absorb the increased cost. It said the hike would affect restaurants, caterers, roadside eateries, and small vendors selling tea and snacks, besides families planning weddings later in the year.

Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav said that it is not a cylinder that becomes expensive, but people’s “roti-thali” does. Yadav questioned why the price of a commercial LPG cylinder was increased by ₹993, and not by ₹1,000 outright. “Who are these BJP folks doing a favour to by not hiking the price ₹Rs 1,000 but just ₹7 short of it,” Yadav jibed. Gandhi, the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, said in a social media post, “Today, commercial gas cylinders have become ₹993 more expensive. This marks the single largest hike in a single day. This is an election bill.” “Since February: A hike of ₹1,380, an 81 per cent increase in just three months. Tea stalls, ‘dhabas’, hotels, bakeries, sweet shops - the burden on every kitchen has increased. And this will inevitably impact your plate as well,” Gandhi said.