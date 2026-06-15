Oracle to train 300k youth across UP in AI, cloud, cybersecurity by 2029

Oracle on Monday announced a partnership with Uttar Pradesh State Skill Development Mission (UPSDM) to deliver skills training in AI, cloud, cybersecurity and data science to three lakh students and professionals by 2029.

The move aims to bolster employability and support career growth, while building a future-ready talent pool for an innovation-led economy.

Oracle's collaboration with UPSDM will deliver skills training in AI, cloud, cybersecurity, and data science to 300,000 students and professionals by 2029, the cloud computing company said in a release.

It entails over 300 hours of structured learning paths across Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI), OCI Enterprise AI, OCI Data Science, Oracle APEX, OCI DevOps, and Oracle Security.