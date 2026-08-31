The Orissa High Court has upheld the state government’s notification prohibiting the manufacture, processing, packaging, storage, transportation, distribution and sale of products containing tobacco or nicotine, including manufactured chewing tobacco.
 
A single-judge Bench of Justice Sanjeeb Kumar Panigrahi dismissed a batch of writ petitions filed by chewing-tobacco manufacturers, including Gopal Aromatic Private Limited, but clarified that the order cannot be read as a blanket ban on all tobacco products in the state.
 
The petitions challenging the January notification had questioned the state’s decision to bring chewing tobacco, including products containing flavours, scents or additives, within the ambit of the Food Safety and Standards Act (FSSA).